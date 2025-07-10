Hyderabad: Liquor Shops to Remain Shut in Parts of City for 48 Hours

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara, one of the major religious events in the city, the Hyderabad Police have announced a 48-hour closure of liquor shops in specific areas. The restriction will be in effect from 6:00 AM on July 13 to 6:00 AM on July 15.

The directive was issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, citing the need to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Affected Areas Under 11 Police Stations

The order applies to all liquor outlets—including bars, wine shops, and toddy shops—falling under the jurisdiction of the following 11 police stations:

Gandhinagar

Chilkalguda

Lallaguda

Warasiguda

Begumpet

Gopalapuram

Tukaramgate

Marredpally

Mahankali

Ramgopalpet

Monda Market

Strict Enforcement Ahead of Bonalu Celebrations

Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara, popularly known as Bonalu, attracts thousands of devotees and is celebrated with fervor in Secunderabad and surrounding areas. The police anticipate large gatherings, processions, and cultural programs during the festival days.

The closure of liquor shops is a preventive measure to curb any untoward incidents and maintain public peace and safety during the religious festivities.

Public and Business Establishments Asked to Cooperate

Authorities have urged local businesses and citizens to cooperate with the enforcement orders and avoid the sale or consumption of alcohol in the designated areas during the notified period. Any violation of the order will attract strict action under relevant legal provisions.

The Hyderabad Police have assured the public of comprehensive security arrangements and requested all devotees to follow guidelines for a peaceful and safe celebration.