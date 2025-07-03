Liverpool and Portugal Star Diogo Jota Dies in Car Accident Alongside Brother

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident, Liverpool FC forward and Portugal international Diogo Jota has tragically died at the age of 28, along with his brother André Silva, in a car accident in Spain, the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) confirmed on Thursday.

Accident in Zamora, Spain

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday, around 00:30 local time, in the Zamora province of Spain. According to the Guardia Civil, the Lamborghini in which Jota and his brother were traveling veered off the road while overtaking another vehicle, following a tyre blowout, and then caught fire.

While Diogo Jota was a high-profile player for Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team, his brother André Silva played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel. The two reportedly shared a close bond, both professionally and personally.

The Portuguese Football Federation released an emotional statement, saying:

“Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents… We have lost two champions.”

The PFF has requested UEFA to observe a minute of silence before the Portugal vs Spain Women’s European Championship match as a tribute to the fallen players.

Football legend Jamie Carragher expressed his grief on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone in their family, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

Tributes have also poured in from Liverpool FC, the Premier League, and fans across the globe.

Jota’s Recent Marriage Makes the Loss More Tragic

Just two weeks prior, Jota had married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso in a private ceremony on June 22. The couple had three children and had shared wedding photos on social media, celebrating their union.

Jota’s Legacy at Liverpool and for Portugal

Since joining Liverpool in 2020, Jota had a remarkable career:

182 appearances

65 goals

Winner of the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cup titles

On the international stage:

49 caps for Portugal

for 14 goals

Part of the team that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025

Featured in the Nations League final win over Spain in June 2025

The sudden deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva have sent shockwaves through the football world, with fans and players uniting in grief. Their contributions to the sport and their communities will be remembered and honoured by all who admired them.