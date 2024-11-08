LoP Rahul Gandhi writes to Trump, Harris after US poll results

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi wrote to both the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump and the outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris after the recent US election results were declared.

While he congratulated Trump for his stunning win, Rahul Gandhi also praised Harris for her leadership and dedication to unity.

On Thursday, LoP Gandhi wrote to the Republican Party leader, congratulating him on securing the presidency for a second term.

In his message, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi acknowledged Trump’s victory and expressed hope for continued collaboration between India and the United States in areas of mutual interest.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter, highlighting the importance of the democratic bond between the two nations.

LoP Gandhi emphasised the historic partnership between India and the United States, noting that both nations are committed to democratic values.

He expressed confidence that under Trump’s leadership, the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow stronger.

“India and the United States share a historic friendship rooted in our commitment to democratic values. Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” LoP Gandhi wrote.

He also expressed his hopes for expanding opportunities for both Indians and Americans.

In closing, the Congress leader wished Trump the best of luck for his second term, reflecting a tone of optimism for future engagement.

The LoP also sent a separate letter to Vice-President Kamala Harris, who had concluded her spirited campaign for the presidency. Praising Harris’ leadership and dedication to unity, Rahul Gandhi noted that her message of hope had inspired millions and would continue to resonate with many across the globe.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” Rahul Gandhi wrote to Harris.

Acknowledging the achievements of the Biden administration, Gandhi highlighted the growing cooperation between India and the United States, particularly on global issues of shared importance.

He also praised Harris for her role in bringing people together and promoting common ground, values that have defined her tenure as Vice-President.

“Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance. Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship.

As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered,” he concluded.