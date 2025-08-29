Lords Institute Hosts Inspiring Orientation Programme for 2025-29 Batch

Hyderabad: Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad, conducted its Orientation Programme for the newly admitted students of the academic year 2025–29 on Thursday at its campus.

The programme was designed to familiarize freshers with the institution’s vision, academic culture, placement opportunities, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, while also emphasizing holistic development.

The Chief Guest for the event was Prof. (Dr.) V. Balakista Reddy, Professor of Law and Chairman, Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE). The programme was also graced by several dignitaries, including Chairman Mr. Basha Mohiuddin, Secretary Smt. Rizwana Begum, Vice Chairman Mr. Syed Touseef Ahmed, Joint Secretary Mr. CA Syed Tanvir Ahmed, Principal Dr. R.K. Singh, Dean (First Year) Dr. J. Sasi Kiran, along with Deans and Heads of Departments of various branches.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the Principal, followed by the introduction of the Chief Guest. In his keynote, Prof. (Dr.) V. Balakista Reddy highlighted the transformative role of engineering education in society. He reflected on the different phases of human evolution and emphasized the ongoing communication and technology revolution. He urged students to embrace innovation, adapt to change, and prepare themselves as future leaders in the global arena.

Chairman Mr. Basha Mohiuddin spoke about the reputation of the college, infrastructure, and the strong measures in place for discipline and security. Vice Chairman Mr. Syed Touseef Ahmed underlined the significance of placement opportunities and continuous personal development, urging students to participate in clubs and activities. Secretary Smt. Rizwana Begum stressed the value of punctuality, discipline, and the role of institutional committees in supporting student growth. Joint Secretary Mr. CA Syed Tanvir Ahmed emphasized skill-based learning, industry-oriented knowledge, and the importance of seminars and value-added courses.

The Principal reiterated the importance of discipline, time management, and adherence to academic codes of conduct. The college also recognized toppers and presented the Best Parents Awards, honoring parents who consistently motivate and support their children.

The Chief Guest, along with the management and faculty, felicitated the awardees during the programme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, leaving the freshers inspired to embark on their academic journey with enthusiasm, discipline, and responsibility.