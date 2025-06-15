Lost or Stolen Phone? Here’s How to Easily Track and Recover It Online

Losing your mobile phone or having it stolen can be distressing. But now, thanks to the Indian government’s Sanchar Saathi Portal, recovering your lost or stolen phone is easier than ever.

This innovative service, launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), helps users track, block, and recover mobile devices across the country.

What Is the Sanchar Saathi Portal?

The Sanchar Saathi platform operates through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). It enables users to block stolen phones, trace their IMEI numbers, and even receive alerts if someone tries to use the phone again—whether with the same or a different SIM card.

Massive Impact: Millions of Phones Tracked

Since its launch, the Sanchar Saathi initiative has achieved significant milestones:

3.31 million phones blocked

2 million phones successfully traced

Over 457,000 phones returned to rightful owners

This showcases the effectiveness of the portal in addressing mobile theft and loss across India.

How to Track and Recover Your Lost Phone

To use the Sanchar Saathi portal, follow these simple steps:

Get a Duplicate SIM from your telecom operator. File a Police Complaint regarding the lost or stolen phone. Visit the Official Portal: https://www.ceir.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Block Stolen/Lost Mobile”. Fill in the details: IMEI Number of your phone

FIR/Complaint details

Aadhar-linked address

Alternate contact number Once submitted, the system notifies police departments, cybercrime cells, and telecom operators. If the phone is switched on and used, the system automatically triggers a network-wide alert.

Why Prompt Reporting Matters

C-DOT advises users to report lost phones immediately. Early registration helps authorities track the device before it’s resold or smuggled. This preventive step is crucial for faster recovery.

States with Most Mobile Theft Cases

According to CEIR data: