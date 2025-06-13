Luxury Homes Boom in Hyderabad: Rs 1 Crore+ Sales Surge by 37% in One Year

Hyderabad – The city’s residential real estate market has witnessed a notable shift toward high-end housing, with the share of home registrations in the Rs 1 crore and above segment increasing from 14% in May 2024 to 19% in May 2025, according to a new report by Knight Frank India released on Friday.

The sales volume in this premium category surged by 37% year-on-year (YoY), highlighting a growing appetite for luxury homes in Hyderabad.

Affordable and Mid-Range Segments See Dip in Volume

Despite still commanding a significant portion of the market, the sub-Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50 lakh–Rs 1 crore price brackets recorded a decline in transaction volumes. These segments accounted for 55% and 26% of total sales, respectively. However, the premium segment’s strong performance led to homes priced above Rs 1 crore contributing 49% of the total transaction value, reflecting a shift in buyer preferences toward upscale living spaces.

Majority of Sales in 1,000–2,000 Sq Ft Units

Knight Frank’s data shows that 67% of registered properties were within the 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft range, maintaining its position as the most popular segment. Homes larger than 2,000 sq ft accounted for 18% of total registrations, up from 16% in May 2024, indicating growing interest in spacious residences.

First Rise in Home Registrations This Year

The Hyderabad residential market recorded a 2% YoY and 5% MoM increase in property registrations in May 2025, marking the first such rise in home registrations this year. In terms of value, the total worth of registered homes increased by 14% YoY and 4% MoM, reinforcing signs of a market recovery.

Rangareddy Leads District-Wise Registrations

Breaking down the data by district, Rangareddy led with 48% of all property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 37%, and Hyderabad district with 15%. These figures represent transactions from both primary and secondary markets, covering the four major districts of the Hyderabad residential zone.

Expert Outlook: Market Shows Positive Revival Signs

Commenting on the findings, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said, “Hyderabad’s residential market showed encouraging signs of revival in May 2025, marking the first rise in home registrations this year.”

The increase in high-value transactions and steady demand for larger units suggest a shift in buyer priorities, with affordability now sharing space with aspirations for premium living.