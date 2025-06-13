Hyderabad: BRS Set to Launch Membership Drive Ahead of Local Body Elections

Hyderabad – The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing to kick off its long-awaited membership drive next month, with preparations set to begin by the end of June. The party’s top leadership is actively forming enrolment committees to manage the drive at all levels, from the village to the State.

Momentum Builds After Warangal Foundation Day Meet

The move comes on the heels of the party’s successful silver jubilee and foundation day celebrations held in Warangal this April. Former Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) delivered a powerful speech that energized party workers and renewed grassroots enthusiasm. With local body elections expected within the next two months, the party aims to harness this momentum to strengthen its presence across Telangana.

Delay Caused by Legal and International Commitments

Originally slated for early June, the membership drive was postponed due to a series of unforeseen events. These included Justice P.C. Ghose Commission’s notices to KCR and senior leader T. Harish Rao over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, as well as the overseas visit of working president K.T. Rama Rao to the UK and USA.

Party sources emphasized the importance of launching the drive soon, as further delays may push the initiative beyond the upcoming polls. If not initiated in time, the membership process will be conducted only after the local elections are completed.

BRS Boasts One of the Largest Memberships Among Regional Parties

With over 60 lakh members, BRS is among the largest regional political parties in India. It was also a pioneer in offering life insurance coverage to its members. Following the completion of the membership drive, the party plans to reconstitute committees and affiliated bodies from the grassroots to the State level.

Party Presidential Election Scheduled for October

Once the organisational restructuring is complete, the election for the party president will be conducted, likely in October. A senior party general secretary informed Telangana Today that committee formation and timelines are being closely monitored by KCR and could be finalized within the next fortnight.

The membership drive is expected to be a crucial step in realigning the party’s structure and energizing its base ahead of the upcoming elections.