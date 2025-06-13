Hyderabad: Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Inspects Drinking Water Issues in Mehraj Colony and Hakeempet

Under the guidance of AIMIM Chief Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Karwan MLA Janab Kausar Mohiuddin, along with AIMIM Corporators Mohammed Naseeruddin and Haroon Farhaan, conducted a field inspection of Mehraj Colony and Hakeempet to address ongoing problems related to the drinking water supply.

Residents, particularly those living in rain-end houses, have been facing hardships due to low water pressure and irregular timings of supply. The visit was aimed at understanding the ground reality and ensuring prompt redressal of these issues.

Water Works Department Officials Join Inspection

Key officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), including the DGM, Hakeempet Manager, and Mechanical Manager, participated in the inspection. Following a detailed assessment, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin instructed the officials to make booster connections through proper pipeline arrangements and to increase the timing of water supply.

He also directed the department to closely monitor and resolve the low-pressure problems to ensure that every household receives adequate drinking water.

Focus on Sewerage System Upgrades at Seven Tombs

Later in the day, the MLA also reviewed the ongoing sewerage system remodeling works at Seven Tombs in Tolichowki under Karwan Constituency. The upgrade is part of efforts to enhance sanitation infrastructure in the area and prevent issues during the monsoon season.

Commitment to Public Welfare

The AIMIM leaders emphasized their commitment to resolving public grievances and assured residents that regular follow-ups will be conducted until all water supply and drainage issues are fully resolved. The inspection reflects the party’s proactive approach in addressing civic concerns at the grassroots level.