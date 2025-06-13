Tension in Shamshabad: Street Vendors Evicted in Major Crackdown Near Shatamrai Road

Shamshabad: In a strict enforcement drive, municipal authorities in Shamshabad Municipality cracked down on street vendors operating near Shatamrai Road. Acting on the orders of the Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner, officials, accompanied by a heavy police force, cleared multiple makeshift stalls and temporary setups from the roadside.

Tension Between Police and Vendors as Stalls are Removed

The situation turned tense when the police began clearing the street vendors’ stalls. The vendors, many of whom have been conducting business in the area for years, expressed their frustration and protested the sudden action. Several vendors confronted the authorities, stating that this crackdown was unfair, especially as they depend on these stalls for their livelihood.

Vendors Raise Concerns Over Livelihood Loss

Speaking to the media, one of the affected vendors said, “We have been earning our living here for years. Suddenly removing our stalls without any alternative is not the right way. How are we supposed to survive now?” The vendors emphasized that many of them come from economically weaker backgrounds and have no other source of income.

Municipal Officials Justify the Drive

Municipal officials defended the action, stating that the stalls were causing obstructions to traffic and pedestrians, and that they were set up illegally without proper permission. “The removal was necessary to ensure public safety and smooth flow of traffic,” said a senior official from Shamshabad Municipality.

Police Deployment Ensures Smooth Operation

With the possibility of protests escalating, a large contingent of police was deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incidents. The removal operation was carried out under tight security and concluded without major confrontations.

No Alternative Offered Yet

As of now, no alternative vending zones or rehabilitation plans have been announced for the displaced vendors. The affected families are appealing to the municipal authorities and local leaders to reconsider the decision and provide a feasible solution for their livelihood.