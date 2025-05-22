IPS M.A. Saleem Appointed as Karnataka’s New DG & IGP

Bengaluru | Senior IPS officer M.A. Saleem has been appointed as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) of Karnataka. A 1993-batch officer, Saleem will succeed Alok Mohan, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Concurrent Charge as DG & IGP

M.A. Saleem, who is currently heading the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences Wing in Bengaluru, will hold concurrent charge as the DG & IGP. His tenure is expected to last approximately one year, with his retirement scheduled for June 2026.

A Rich and Diverse Policing Career

With over three decades of service, Saleem has held key policing positions across Karnataka. He has served as SP in Udupi and Hassan, IGP of Eastern Range, Commissioner of Police in Mysuru, and Special Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru. He has also led the Anti-Corruption Bureau and various Crime and Administration divisions of the Karnataka State Police.

Decorated Officer with National Recognition

Saleem’s exemplary service has earned him several prestigious awards, including:

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2017)

President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2009)

National Award for e-Governance

Commendation Disk by Bureau of Police Research & Development (2021)

IRTE Prince Michael International Road Safety Award

Innovator in Traffic Management

Saleem is widely regarded as a pioneer in urban traffic management. His initiatives in Bengaluru include:

Implementing one-way systems on 122 roads

Launching Safe Routes to School

Rolling out the Automated Traffic Challan System

Creating Local Area Traffic Management Plans

Encouraging citizen involvement through the ‘Public Eye’ app

Key Investigations and Criminal Cases Supervised

In addition to his contributions to traffic reform, Saleem has supervised several high-profile investigations, including:

IMA Fraud Case

Cryptocurrency Hacking Cases

Hassan Multi-Sexual Harassment Case

Valmiki Corporation Rs 94 Crore Misappropriation Case

Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam

Academic Achievements and Publications

Saleem holds a Master’s in Commerce and Police Management, and earned a Doctorate in Traffic Management from Bangalore University. He is also the author of a book on traffic management in metropolitan cities, contributing to academic and professional knowledge in the field.

With a proven track record in both law enforcement and public service innovation, M.A. Saleem is expected to bring dynamic leadership to Karnataka Police during his tenure as DG & IGP.