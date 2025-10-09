Mahesh Kumar Goud Vows to Ensure 42% Reservations for BCs, Slams BRS and BJP for Hypocrisy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud reaffirmed that the Congress government will ensure the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) despite the Telangana High Court’s interim stay.

Speaking to reporters, Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasized that the Congress Party respects the judiciary and believes in the rule of law. He said that the government will announce its next course of action once the court’s detailed order is received.

Goud accused the BRS and BJP of shedding “crocodile tears” over the issue, claiming that both parties never had genuine intent to support BC welfare. “Unlike them, the Congress is sincerely committed to giving BCs their rightful share,” he said.

Highlighting the Congress government’s efforts, Goud recalled that the caste census conducted under its leadership was the first scientific and comprehensive survey since the British era, and it laid the foundation for the proposed 42% reservation policy.

He criticized the previous BRS regime for imposing a cap on reservations and systematically suppressing BCs, while asserting that the Congress has taken transparent steps by issuing a GO for the new quota. “We acted with honesty and conviction, as reflected in the Kamareddy Declaration,” he added.

Responding to opposition criticism, Goud said that the Congress decided to conduct local body elections only after implementing the reservations, even though polls were due over a year ago. “We are determined to ensure justice before going to elections,” he said.

The PCC chief also questioned the silence of BRS and BJP leaders when BC organizations and caste groups staged protests. “When our senior leaders like V. Hanumantha Rao became impleaded in the High Court case, why didn’t BRS or BJP leaders do the same?” he asked.

Mahesh Kumar Goud concluded firmly that the Congress will not back down under any circumstances. “We fought in Delhi, we fought in the courts, and we will continue this struggle until BCs get 42% reservation. Those who oppose this cause will go down in history as betrayers of the BC community,” he declared.