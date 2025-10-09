Telangana

Yellow Alert in Telangana: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Forecast for Next 3 Days

The Hyderabad Meteorological department has forecasted continued rainfall across Telangana for the next three days.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 22:35
Yellow Alert in Telangana: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Forecast for Next 3 Days
Yellow Alert in Telangana: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Forecast for Next 3 Days

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological department has forecasted continued rainfall across Telangana for the next three days. A trough extending from South Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and the Comorin region, is likely to persist at an average height of 0.9 km above sea level, the department said.

Under its influence, several districts, including Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal – are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains.

Also Read: Telangana: All Constituencies to Get Priority as Govt Plans Phased HAM Road Expansion

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts on Friday. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the respective districts, urging residents to stay cautious.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 22:35
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button