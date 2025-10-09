Yellow Alert in Telangana: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Forecast for Next 3 Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological department has forecasted continued rainfall across Telangana for the next three days. A trough extending from South Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and the Comorin region, is likely to persist at an average height of 0.9 km above sea level, the department said.

Under its influence, several districts, including Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal – are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts on Friday. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the respective districts, urging residents to stay cautious.