Telangana: All Constituencies to Get Priority as Govt Plans Phased HAM Road Expansion

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the construction of HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) roads across the State should be taken up expeditiously in a phased manner.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 21:50
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the construction of HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) roads across the State should be taken up expeditiously in a phased manner.

The Deputy Chief Minister, along with Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, held a crucial review meeting on HAM road construction at the Secretariat on Thursday.

He directed that all Assembly constituencies should have due representation in the HAM road construction plan and that the traffic survey findings must be carefully considered while finalizing the works.

Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy instructed officials to invite tenders for the first phase at the earliest.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Finance Secretary Haritha, and several R&B officials and engineers participated in the meeting.

