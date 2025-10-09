KTR Accuses Congress of Betraying BCs After High Court Stay on BC Reservation

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government following the Telangana High Court’s decision to stay the local body elections. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged that the court’s intervention had laid bare what he called the Congress government’s “deceptive and politically motivated drama” over the 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

In a strongly worded statement, Rama Rao said the court’s verdict had proven that the Congress administration’s decisions—particularly those linked to G.O. Ms. No. 9 and the caste-based survey—were both “legally unsound and politically insincere.” He accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of misleading the BC community and abandoning the party’s much-publicized Komaram Bheem declaration.

Also Read: KTR Accuses Congress Govt of Pushing TGSRTC Toward Privatization Amid Fare Hike Rows

“The High Court’s stay only confirms what the BRS has been warning all along — that the Congress government’s G.O. would not withstand judicial scrutiny,” KTR said. He accused the state government of exploiting a sensitive issue like BC reservation to divert public attention from its administrative and economic failures.

Rama Rao criticized the Congress for acting unilaterally on key decisions, without seeking consensus or consulting other parties. “Had the government been serious about the welfare of BCs, it should have led an all-party delegation to Delhi and ensured legal protection through Parliament,” he remarked.

Recalling earlier statements made by the Chief Minister, KTR said that Revanth Reddy had initially promised to hold local body elections only after implementing 42% reservation for BCs, but later backtracked by saying it would be implemented once Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister. “Instead of taking concrete legal steps, they relied on empty political rhetoric,” he said sarcastically.

Turning his criticism toward the Centre, the BRS leader accused the BJP-led Union government of betraying the BC community by keeping related legislative bills pending in Delhi. “The BJP has stabbed the BCs in the back while pretending to support their cause,” he alleged.

KTR warned that public anger was mounting across Telangana due to the Congress government’s “broken promises, stalled welfare schemes, and rising inflation.” He appealed to voters to remember what he called the “deceptive politics” of the Congress and hold it accountable in the upcoming elections.

Reaffirming his party’s stance, Rama Rao declared that the BRS would continue to mobilize public opinion and fight until the issue of BC reservation was resolved “in a fair, transparent, and legally sustainable manner.”