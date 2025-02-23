Major IPS Reshuffle in Hyderabad: 8 Officers Transferred with Immediate Effect

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued transfer orders for eight IPS officers, with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari approving the changes. The reshuffle impacts key positions in Hyderabad and Cyberabad police departments.

Key Transfers

Vishwaprasad has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Crimes .

has been appointed as the . Joel Davis will take charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Traffic .

will take charge as the . Gajarao Bhupal has been designated as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Traffic .

has been designated as the . Naveen Kumar has been posted as the SP, CID , while Sreekanth has been appointed as the ADC to the Governor .

has been posted as the , while has been appointed as the . Ram Reddy will serve as the ADC, CID , and Sridhar has been posted as the SP, Intelligence .

will serve as the , and has been posted as the . Chaitanya Kumar has been appointed as the DCP, Special Branch, Hyderabad.

The government has stated that these transfers will take effect immediately.