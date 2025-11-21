Major Shake-Up in Telangana Police, 32 IPS Officers Transferred in Statewide Reshuffle

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 32 IPS officers across various key positions in the state. The General Administration Department issued the notification on Thursday.

According to the order, Devendra Singh Chauhan has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel). J. Parimala Hana Nutan Jacob, who previously served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), Hyderabad, will now take charge as Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID. Chetana Mylabathula has been appointed Deputy Director at RBVRR Telangana Police Academy.

Also Read: RGI Airport Raids, MVI Targets Rule-Breaking Cabs, Fake Number Plates and Safety Violations

In another significant posting, K. Narayana Reddy has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Maheshwaram Zone in Rachakonda, while P.V. Padmaja will assume charge as Superintendent of Police, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau. The government has also placed Sangram Singh as Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool District.

Khare Kiran Prabhakar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad City, and Dr. Shabarish P. will now serve as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad. Ms. Nikita Pant has been assigned as Superintendent of Police, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, while R. Giridhar has been appointed as SP, TG Anti-Narcotics Bureau. Ms. Sneha Mehra has been posted as SP, Vikarabad.

Further, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Task Force. Kekan Sudhir Ramnath has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Mulugu, and Sirisetti Sankeerth will serve as SP, Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Patil Kantilal Subhash has been appointed as ADC to the Governor.

Among other changes, B. Ram Reddy has been posted as DCP, Peddapalli; Ch. Sridhar as DCP, Malkajgiri; Avinash Kumar as Additional SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem; and Kankanala Rahul Reddy as Additional SP, Bhuvanagiri.

Sheshadrini Reddy has been assigned as Additional SP, Jagtial; Shivam Upadhyaya as Additional SP, Mulugu; P. Mounika as Additional SP, Adilabad; Manan Bhat as ASP, Eturunagaram; Pathipaka Sai Kiran as ASP, Nirmal; and Ritwik Sai as ASP, Vemulawada.

The government also posted Vasundhara Yadav as ACP, Sattupalli; Srinivas as TG Transco SP; and Sunitha as SP in another role.

The reshuffle aims to strengthen administrative efficiency and improve policing across Telangana.