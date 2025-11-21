RGI Airport Raids, MVI Targets Rule-Breaking Cabs, Fake Number Plates and Safety Violations

Ranga Reddy district authorities conducted surprise inspections at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, targeting taxis, cabs and other commercial vehicles operating in the premises. The checks were led by Zone Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Smt. Sai Krishnaveni, accompanied by her team, RAXA personnel and the airport security staff.

During the inspection drive, officials identified multiple violations, including the use of fake private number plates on commercial vehicles, faded or broken number plates, and other breaches of transport regulations. Drivers were issued immediate warnings and instructed to rectify the violations without delay. Authorities made it clear that ignoring these rules would invite strict legal action.

Smt. Krishnaveni also interacted with cab drivers in the airport’s parking zones, explaining essential compliance requirements for taxis and commercial vehicles. She cautioned that failure to follow the prescribed norms could lead to heavy penalties and further legal consequences.

She further announced that from today, random checks will be conducted regularly. Vehicles found violating rules may face steep fines, and in serious cases, seizure of the vehicle. These enforcement measures, she said, are vital to ensure airport safety and protect passengers, stressing that there will be no compromise on security standards.