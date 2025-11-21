Hyderabad

Two-Day Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad, Police Announce Diversions on These Routes

The city will face traffic restrictions on Friday and Saturday in view of the President of India’s visit, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis announced on Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 November 2025 - 00:03
Hyderabad: The city will face traffic restrictions on Friday and Saturday in view of the President of India’s visit, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis announced on Thursday. The restrictions will primarily impact the Secunderabad, Tirumalgiri, and Begumpet corridors, where VIP movement is expected towards Rashtrapati Nilayam and Raj Bhavan.

According to officials, traffic will be regulated at multiple intervals on Friday. Restrictions will be enforced between 11:00 am–2:00 pm, 2:30 pm–4:00 pm, and 5:30 pm–6:45 pm across several key junctions, including CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, Punjagutta Junction, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Katriya Hotel, Raj Bhavan, Metro Residency, and VV Statue.

On Saturday, extended restrictions will be in place between 8:30 am and 9:30 pm along the same major thoroughfares — from Raj Bhavan to VV Statue, Punjagutta to Greenlands, and Rasoolpura to CTO — due to continuous VIP movements.

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid delays. Traffic police have requested the public’s cooperation to ensure smooth movement during the President’s visit.

