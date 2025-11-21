Malakpet Railway Station Redevelopment Gains Momentum, Set for Completion by 2026

Hyderabad: The redevelopment of the Malakpet Railway Station has accelerated, with South Central Railway (SCR) aiming to make the revamped station fully operational by June 2026. The project, taken up under the Railway Ministry’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and the ‘Naya Bharat Naya Station’ initiative, is progressing at an estimated cost of ₹26.50 crore.

Officials confirmed that several key upgrades have already been completed, paving the way for a modern, commuter-friendly transit hub that will serve as a major gateway for suburban and long-distance passengers.

Major Upgrades Underway

The redevelopment focuses on enhancing passenger convenience, urban connectivity, and long-term city planning. As part of the project, several outdated structures are being removed, while new facilities are being introduced to improve station efficiency and ease of movement.

Key enhancements include:

A new, modern façade for the station

Better circulating area and upgraded parking

Improved station lighting

Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure

Eco-friendly construction using green energy

Enhanced waiting halls and concourse interiors

VIP lounge and upgraded toilets

New signage, travel information boards, and selfie points

SCR officials stated that once completed, the redeveloped station will be able to accommodate more trains, benefiting daily commuters and long-distance travelers using the station on routes such as Kacheguda–Falknuma, Kacheguda–Guntur, Kurnool Passenger, and Tungabhadra Express.

Infrastructure Additions to Match Modern Standards

The redesign incorporates world-class architectural features to position Malakpet station as a modern urban transit center. The project includes a second entry point, newly developed concourse spaces, and passenger-oriented amenities.

A notable addition will be a 12-meter-wide Foot-over-Bridge (FOB) designed to handle heavy passenger movement in the future. The station will also receive:

New lifts and escalators

Refurbished platform surfaces

Metro-rail connectivity in upcoming phases

A dedicated roof plaza

Landscaping and beautification work

A Modern Transit Hub for Hyderabad’s Growing Needs

The redevelopment is expected to significantly ease traffic pressure on nearby stations and serve as a key node in the city’s expanding suburban rail network. With improved accessibility, modern facilities, and sustainable design features, the new Malakpet station aims to offer passengers a smoother, more comfortable travel experience.

Officials noted that the upgraded station will not only support current traffic but will also play a crucial role in Hyderabad’s long-term transport planning by linking major routes and serving thousands of daily passengers.