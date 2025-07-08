Mallikarjun Faces Backlash After Calling Kovind ‘Covid’ and Misnaming President Murmu

Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is facing severe criticism after mispronouncing the names of President Droupadi Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind during a speech in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Kharge referred to President Murmu as “Murma ji” and shortly after, mistakenly called former President Kovind “Covid.” He quickly corrected himself but the remarks sparked outrage on social media and political circles.

Kharge’s Mispronunciation Sparks Political Outcry

Kharge’s comments came while addressing the issue of deforestation in Chhattisgarh. He accused the BJP and its “industrialist friends” of land grabbing, allegations that further intensified the controversy. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Gaurav Bhatia condemned Kharge’s remarks, highlighting previous incidents where Congress leaders mispronounced or disrespected the names of top leaders.

Bhatia accused Kharge of having an “anti-Dalit, anti-Adivasi and anti-Constitution” mindset, demanding a formal apology for his “distasteful and derogatory” comments. The BJP leaders said Kharge’s remarks hurt the sentiments of Adivasi and Dalit communities, in addition to insulting the dignity of the country’s top constitutional figures.

Congress President Under Pressure to Apologize

The backlash has intensified calls for Kharge to apologize publicly. The opposition party’s leader’s slip-ups have become a trending topic across social media platforms, fueling further political debate amid ongoing tensions between Congress and BJP ahead of upcoming elections.

Kharge’s remarks and the subsequent reactions underline the sensitivity around respecting constitutional offices and leaders, particularly in a politically charged atmosphere.