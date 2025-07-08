Telangana Govt Expands Food Security, Benefiting 3.14 Crore People

Hyderabad: Telangana government is set to expand its food security net by covering nearly 85% of the state’s population under the Food Security Act. The state cabinet has approved the distribution of 2.89 lakh new ration cards starting from July 14, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launching the programme at Tirumalagiri mandal in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency.

Telangana Government Increases Ration Card Coverage to Benefit Over 3.14 Crore People

Since the Congress government took office in December 2023, the number of ration cards has risen from 89.95 lakh to 94.72 lakh, covering 3.14 crore beneficiaries, up from 2.81 crore earlier. Between January 26 and May 23, 2025, over 2 lakh new ration card applications were approved, alongside registrations of 15.18 lakh additional members on existing cards.

From May 24 to June 6, 2.89 lakh new ration cards were sanctioned, adding over 9 lakh individuals to the beneficiary list. Additional members registered during this period totaled over 4 lakh. The new ration cards will be officially distributed on July 14, marking a significant step in Telangana’s food security efforts.

Continuous and Transparent Ration Card Issuance to Ensure No One is Left Out

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to a transparent, corruption-free process to ensure all eligible families receive ration cards. The distribution will be conducted with the involvement of MLAs and district ministers, creating a festive atmosphere across Telangana.

Verification of applications will continue beyond July 14 to include all deserving families. Review meetings will be held twice monthly to maintain strict oversight of the process.

Telangana’s Flagship Food Security Initiatives Strengthened

Telangana’s free fine rice scheme provides 6 kg of rice per person monthly to nearly 3.1 crore people, costing over ₹13,000 crore annually. To ensure uninterrupted supply during the monsoon, the government distributed three months’ worth of rations in June, July, and August.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that the previous BRS government added only about 49,000 ration cards in 10 years, neglecting many needy families. In contrast, the current Congress government has expedited approval of thousands of new applications, underscoring its dedication to equitable growth and social welfare.

Key Stats: