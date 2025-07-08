Kapil Sharma Opens ‘Kap’s Café’ in Canada — A Blush Pink Wonderland in Surrey

Surrey, Canada – Over the weekend, beloved Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma quietly opened the doors to Kap’s Café, a picture-perfect, pastel-themed café nestled in the heart of Surrey, British Columbia. Co-owned with his wife Ginni Chatrath, the café promises more than just coffee—it’s an Instagram-worthy experience.

Aesthetic Goals: Blush Pink, Crystal Chandeliers & Velvet Vibes

Kap’s Café is a visual treat—think blush pink walls, gold-accented tables, crystal chandeliers, and velvet baby-pink seating. Customers are welcomed through a floral archway and instantly immersed in what can only be described as a European fairy tale meets cozy Indian warmth.

Every corner is designed for selfies, making it the perfect hangout for influencers, coffee lovers, and fans of the comedy icon.

A Menu That Blends Nostalgia With Trendy Sips

The café offers a diverse and culturally blended menu—from traditional gur wali chai and masala tea to matcha lattes, cold brews, and rich espresso blends. The dessert selection includes:

Fluffy pink and white mini doughnuts

Chunky fudgy brownies

Double chocolate cookies with nuts & cranberries

Each treat is beautifully plated and almost too pretty to eat.

Surrey’s Indian Food Scene Gets a Star Upgrade

Already known for its thriving Indian food scene, Surrey welcomes Kap’s Café as a fresh and stylish addition. While Indian thalis and biryani joints are common across the city, Kap’s Café brings celebrity charm with café culture, attracting both South Asian families and curious locals looking for a chic spot to unwind.

Celebrity Buzz and Fan Frenzy

Even during its soft launch, the café has become a fan hotspot, with customers hoping to spot Kapil or snap a selfie in the now-famous floral booth. Sharma has not yet made an official announcement but fans are already flooding social media with praise for the cozy vibes and top-notch presentation.

Final Sip: Kap’s Café is a Blend of Style, Culture & Comfort

Whether you’re in for the vibes, desserts, or a casual cup of chai, Kap’s Café is shaping up to be Surrey’s newest crowd-puller—and it’s just getting started.