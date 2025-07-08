Mob Rule to Market Collapse: Awami League Slams Yunus Government

Dhaka: The Awami League on Monday expressed grave concern over the worsening economic crisis in Bangladesh, blaming the interim government led by Mohammed Yunus for failing to control escalating unrest and economic deterioration.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the party warned that Bangladesh’s once-promising economy is now facing a freefall, marred by governance collapse, mob violence, and a loss of investor confidence.

“Mob violence meets market meltdown: Bangladesh’s economy bleeds under Yunus regime… Once hailed as a rising economic star, Bangladesh now faces an investment freefall, mob rule, and a governance vacuum,” the party stated.

Awami League Cites Shocking Figures of Violence and Economic Decline

According to data shared by the Awami League:

253 cases of mob violence reported

reported 163 lives lost

Foreign investment at a 14-year low

Factories shutting down

Industries struggling for survival

Quoting a Bengali proverb, the party added:

“No food to give, yet always ready to strike — aptly defines the present Yunus regime.”

Private Sector in Crisis: FDI, Imports, and Industry Hit Hard

The Awami League highlighted that:

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has plummeted from $3.48 billion in 2018–19 to just $910 million in 2024–25

has Letters of credit for capital goods declined by 27%

declined by Industrial production has dropped, with investor confidence reportedly “shattered”

Prominent voices from the business sector echoed these concerns.

“In 1971, we lost our intellectuals. In 2025, we’re losing our entrepreneurs,” said Shawkat Aziz Russell of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA).

Power Cuts, Gas Shortages, and Business Harassment Reported

The Awami League further accused the government of neglecting essential services while hosting superficial investment conferences for international media attention.

“From crippling interest rates to gas shortages, tax harassment, and import scams — business leaders say they’ve never seen such dysfunction,” the party noted.

Awami League Accuses Government of “Sabotage,” Not Just Mismanagement

The party said the crisis is not a typical economic downturn but “an act of sabotage” by the interim administration. It demanded urgent action and asked whether the government would “change course or let the nation collapse.”

Brands Attacked, FDI Exodus Underway

In a statement from May, the Awami League detailed a $208 million drop in FDI over just eight months, attributing it to:

Law and order breakdown

Politically motivated violence

Regulatory unpredictability

Even multinational brands like Pizza Hut and Bata have reportedly been impacted by looting, vandalism, and operational disruptions.