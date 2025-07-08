Hina Khan Glows at Sita Charitam Premiere— “Every Indian Must Watch This”

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan lauded the grand theatrical performance “Sita Charitam”, highlighting its emotional depth, cultural richness, and meaningful message. The show, which is a fundraiser for underprivileged children’s education, left the actress visibly moved.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared captivating pictures and videos from the event, which she attended with her husband Rocky Jaiswal and actor Vikrant Massey among others.

“Sita Charitam Brings Us Closer to the Epic Tale” — Hina Khan

In her heartfelt caption, Hina wrote:

“Hundreds of Artists, 30+ Art Forms, heart-touching performances and a world-class show — Sita Charitam brings us closer to the epic tale once again. The grace and sacrifices of Sita Mata, the courage and determination of her spirit, and the devotion she had for Lord Rama still resonate with every Indian.”

The actress also urged followers to support the initiative:

“Watch the show and contribute to the fundraiser for free schools for children. Art of Living, through its ‘Care for Children’ project, has helped thousands of underprivileged children, especially girls.”

A Theatrical Masterpiece with 513 Artists and a 4D Experience

According to the show’s official website, Sita Charitam brings together:

513 artists

30+ traditional and contemporary Indian art forms

An immersive 4D theatrical experience

The show is inspired by the vision and wisdom of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, offering a fresh and empowering perspective of the Ramayana — narrated through Sita’s eyes. It seeks to correct misunderstandings and misrepresentations of Sita’s story, aligning it with modern values and gender narratives.

Purpose Beyond Performance: A Cause for Education

The heart of Sita Charitam lies in its charitable mission — providing free and value-based education to children in rural, tribal, and economically disadvantaged regions of India.

Through this initiative:

Children receive free textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, and transportation

Special emphasis is placed on girls’ education

The project is part of the Art of Living’s ‘Care for Children’ initiative

Hina Khan Urges Support for Spiritual and Social Upliftment

Hina concluded her message with gratitude and a call for support: