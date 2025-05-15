Hyderabad: Man, Brutally Murdered Near Niloufer Hospital, Nampally in Broad Daylight

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident on Thursday afternoon, a man was brutally murdered in broad daylight near Niloufer Hospital in Nampally, just a short distance from the Nampally police station.

Attack in Public View Triggers Panic

The incident occurred in full public view at Red Hills, a busy area that houses two major hospitals — Niloufer and MNJ Cancer Hospital. The murder sent shockwaves through the locality, which witnesses heavy daily footfall.

Victim Identified as Ayaan from Chandrayangutta

While police have not officially confirmed the identity, sources say the deceased has been identified as Ayaan, a resident of Chandrayangutta. He was reportedly drinking tea in the area when the attackers struck.

Victim Was Riding a Scooter When Attacked

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim was riding an Activa scooter with a temporary registration number when he was intercepted near Niloufer Hospital by a group of three to four unidentified men.

Brutal Knife Attack Leads to On-Spot Death

The assailants attacked the victim with knives and daggers, inflicting multiple fatal wounds. The man reportedly died on the spot as a result of the bleeding injuries. After confirming his death, the attackers fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and have begun an investigation. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being collected to identify the attackers and understand the sequence of events.

Senior Police Officers Visit Crime Scene

Senior officers from Hyderabad Police visited the location to assess the situation and supervise the investigation process. A case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to trace the killers.