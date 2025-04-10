Mangoes: Once You Know the Benefits, You’ll Never Skip Them Again!

Mangoes are one of the most beloved fruits during the summer season in India. Available in abundance from March through July, they play a vital role in the Indian diet and culture. Mangoes are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that benefit overall health.

Rich in Vitamins for Strong Immunity and Skin Health

Mangoes are an excellent source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, both of which are crucial for boosting immunity.

Vitamin A supports eye health, improves vision, and promotes healthy skin.

Vitamin C helps in collagen production, which keeps skin youthful and free of wrinkles or dark spots.

These nutrients also assist in fighting infections and improving the body's natural defense system.

Anti-Cancer and Heart-Healthy Benefits

Mangoes contain powerful antioxidants and polyphenols that help eliminate free radicals, reducing the risk of life-threatening diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Regular consumption of mangoes may reduce the chances of cancers such as colon, breast, prostate, and even leukemia, thanks to the presence of phenolic compounds.

Nutritional Value of Mangoes (Per 100 Grams)

Mangoes are not only tasty but also nutritious. Here’s what you get from 100 grams of mango:

70 calories

17g carbohydrates

765 mcg Vitamin A

27.7 mg Vitamin C

156 mg potassium

1.8g dietary fiber

0.5g protein

Phytochemicals and 17 types of amino acids

These nutrients support digestion, reduce acidity, improve bowel movements, and help in managing blood pressure, especially due to the high potassium and fiber content.

Benefits for Men’s Health and Fertility

Mangoes are also known to boost sperm production in men, potentially improving fertility. When consumed with milk, mangoes can contribute to increased body strength and weight gain in underweight individuals.

Mangoes for Heart and Skin Care

The antioxidants in mangoes lower cholesterol levels and clear arterial blockages, helping maintain heart health.

Additionally, mango-based face packs can be used for glowing, soft skin, as they help reduce wrinkles and blemishes.

Consume in Moderation

While mangoes offer multiple health benefits, overconsumption can lead to diarrhea and body heat, especially in hot weather. Hence, they should be eaten in moderation for maximum benefit