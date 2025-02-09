Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Ongoing Ethnic Unrest

In a significant political move, N Biren Singh has resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur, submitting his resignation to the Governor on Sunday. The resignation comes just ahead of the state’s Budget session, following a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Singh’s decision to step down follows months of ethnic unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of people being displaced since May 2023. His handling of the crisis has been widely criticized, and there have been repeated calls for his resignation from various quarters.

Resignation Amid Ethnic Violence and Calls for Change

The violence, which has gripped Manipur for months, has raised serious questions about the state government’s ability to restore peace and maintain law and order. The ethnic unrest has been particularly devastating, with the Meitei and Kuki communities at the heart of the conflict. Biren Singh, who has faced mounting pressure for his leadership during the crisis, ultimately submitted his resignation, though reports indicate that the Governor has asked him to remain in office until a new government is formed.

Political Stability in Question

Singh’s resignation adds to the growing concerns regarding the political stability of Manipur. With calls for change in the state government, his departure raises fresh questions about the Centre’s approach to the situation and the future leadership in Manipur.

This is not the first time Singh has faced pressure to step down. In July 2023, he had submitted his resignation due to widespread protests, but he later withdrew it, citing the support of his followers. However, this latest resignation signals a more definitive end to his tenure as Chief Minister.

As the state now faces a period of uncertainty, the political landscape of Manipur remains in flux, with significant questions surrounding its leadership and the ongoing ethnic crisis.