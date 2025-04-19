Massive Accident for Actor Ajith Kumar’s Car – Engine Crushed in Collision

Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has reportedly escaped with minor injuries following another car accident, this time during a racing event in Belgium. The incident has raised concerns among fans but sources confirm that the actor is safe and recovering well.

Ajith Kumar’s Car Crashes During Belgium Racing Event

Ajith Kumar, known not only for his blockbuster films but also for his passion for car racing, was participating in a car race event in Belgium when the accident occurred. According to reports, his car collided heavily with another vehicle, causing severe damage to the front portion of his car.

Actor Escapes With Minor Injuries

This isn’t the first time Ajith has faced danger on the track. In a previous race event, he had also met with an accident when his car lost control and flipped multiple times. On both occasions, Ajith was fortunate to escape with minor injuries and made a quick recovery.

Ajith’s Low-Profile Post-Injury Lifestyle

Following his earlier accident, Ajith completed his film shooting and chose to avoid promotional activities, opting instead for a trip abroad. His recent participation in the Belgian racing event was part of his ongoing passion for motorsports.

Incident Occurred While Avoiding a Truck

Initial reports suggest that the accident happened when Ajith attempted to avoid a truck during the race, leading to the high-impact collision. As of now, detailed information about the incident is awaited from official sources.