Massive Crackdown by Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wrong-Side Driving and Number Plate Violations

Hyderabad: In a citywide initiative to curb traffic violations, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have launched an aggressive special drive targeting wrong-side driving and number plate infractions. The campaign, which began on March 3, is being led by Joint Commissioner Joel Davis and is witnessing large-scale enforcement action.

In just a month, officials have booked nearly 60,000 wrong-side driving cases, averaging 2,000 violations per day. These numbers reveal a worrying level of non-compliance with traffic laws across Hyderabad.

10,000 Number Plate Violations Also Detected

Alongside wrong-side driving, the special drive has also uncovered approximately 10,000 instances of improper or missing number plates, which translates to about 300 cases each day. Police authorities have confirmed that fines are being imposed on offenders, and repeat violators will face stricter legal consequences.

Drive Also Targets Underage and Drunk Driving

The ongoing operation also includes a strong focus on underage driving and drunk driving. Traffic police have set up intensified checks at various locations to ensure such violations are swiftly dealt with. The department has reiterated its commitment to making Hyderabad’s roads safer for all.

Action Taken Against Abandoned Vehicles

Between March 12 and April 6, the department received 303 complaints related to abandoned vehicles left parked for prolonged periods along roadsides. As a result, 268 such vehicles have been removed. Police have appealed to residents to report any similar vehicles in their neighborhoods to help maintain cleanliness and road safety.