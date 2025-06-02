Medigadda Barrage Scandal: ED Flags L&T, Seeks Criminal Action Against 40 Officials

Hyderabad: The Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a scathing report to the Telangana government on the collapse of the Medigadda barrage, part of the ambitious Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Call for Criminal Action Against Officials and L&T

The ED report recommends initiating criminal proceedings against 17 irrigation department officials for negligence that allegedly led to the structural failure of the barrage. In a significant move, the report also names Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the main contractor for the project, calling for similar legal action.

Senior Engineers and Retired Officials Also Under Scanner

The report names several high-ranking engineers, including ENCs (Engineer-in-Chiefs), existing CEEs (Chief Engineers), and SEs (Superintending Engineers). It calls for disciplinary action against 33 engineers and also seeks action against seven retired officials, citing gross negligence at multiple levels during the execution of the project.

Negligence at the Core of Barrage Collapse

The ED highlighted that gross lapses in supervision, design compliance, and quality control were key reasons for the collapse of the Medigadda barrage. The dam failure has not only affected water distribution but also raised serious concerns about safety and corruption in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Govt Likely to Initiate Legal Proceedings

Based on the ED’s findings, the Telangana government is expected to act against the named officials and the construction company. This move may have far-reaching implications for accountability in public infrastructure works, especially in politically significant projects like Kaleswaram.