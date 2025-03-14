Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Bigots for Turning Holi into a Source of Fear for Minorities

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern on Friday, stating that certain “bigots” have turned the joyous celebration of Holi into a source of fear for minorities in India.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Mufti reflected on her fond memories of Holi, describing it as a celebration of India’s “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb” — the cultural harmony between different communities. She recalled how the festival of colors was always an occasion of joy and enthusiasm for her, as she eagerly awaited the opportunity to celebrate with her Hindu friends.

“Holi for me has always symbolized India’s Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb,” Mufti wrote. “I fondly remember eagerly awaiting the festival & celebrating it with my Hindu friends with immense joy & enthusiasm.”

However, Mufti pointed out the unfortunate shift in the celebration’s tone in recent years, accusing “bigots” of turning Holi into an event that minorities now view with fear. She added that this transformation had been aided by the approval of those in positions of power. Mufti called for the country to “wake up” to the situation.

“However, some bigots have now converted this celebration into a source of fear for minorities with the approval of those in power. It’s time to wake up India. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! Bigots,” she added.

In a related statement on Thursday, Mufti had addressed the controversy surrounding the overlap of Holi celebrations with Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramazan. She expressed concern that communal tensions were being stirred, which, in her opinion, could have devastating consequences for India’s social fabric.

Mufti’s remarks highlight the ongoing communal tensions in the country and the need for promoting inclusivity and harmony, especially during religious and cultural celebrations.