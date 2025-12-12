Mehbooba Mufti says 3.55 lakh Waqf properties ‘missing’ nationwide

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that, according to the new UMEED database, 3.55 lakh Waqf properties are ‘missing’ nationwide.

Mehbooba Mufti said on X on Friday, “Over 3.55 lakh Waqf properties are missing nationwide with J&K alone losing 7,240 entries in the new UMEED database. These gaps raise serious questions about transparency and protection of Waqf assets. With a pattern of violence, demolitions and disenfranchisement the erosion of Waqf land feels like the latest blow against the Muslims. Where does this end?”

She also attached a screenshot of the new UMEED database, which shows the difference between figures posted on December 9, 2024 and December 6, 2025.

The UMEED database shows the difference between the Waqf properties as they existed last year and this year.

According to the screenshot posted by Mufti, except for Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Delhi, Bihar and Telangana, where the Waqf properties show an increase over last year, all other states and union territories show a negative difference, conveying an impression about the Waqf properties having drastically been reduced in one year.

The highest increase in these properties is shown in Maharashtra, where the Waqf properties have increased over the last year by a difference of 26,238.

In Bihar, both Sunni and Shia Muslim properties have registered an increase over the last year.

Sunni Waqf properties in Bihar have increased by 3117, while Shia Muslim Waqf properties have increased by 3,470 over the last year.

The maximum ‘disappearance’ is shown in the Waqf properties of Uttar Pradesh, and the minimum by Chandigarh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Shia Muslim Waqf properties have come down by 8,901, and Sunni Muslim Waqf properties have been reduced by 1,30,816.

In the case of Jammu and Kashmir, the Waqf properties have come down by 7,240.