Meteorological Warnings for More Storms: Telangana Struggles with Unseasonal Weather

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and hailstorms have lashed several districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, causing significant damage to crop and infrastructure. The unseasonal weather, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, has left farmers and residents concerned about the impacts on daily life and agriculture.

Rains and Hailstorm Hit Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

On Friday night, heavy rainfall, accompanied by a hailstorm, impacted various parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts, including Patancheru, Lingampally, Madhapur, and Chandanagar. The storm caused widespread flooding, with water reaching several colonies. Many roads were blocked as trees were uprooted, creating additional hazards for commuters. The rains are expected to continue in the coming days, with the Meteorological Department issuing warnings for more storms.

Crops Damaged by Unseasonal Rain

The unexpected downpours have caused significant damage to crops in Telangana. Farmers, particularly in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and other north Telangana regions, are concerned about the impact on their harvests. Unseasonal rains and strong winds have caused mangoes to fall prematurely, while crops at earlier stages of growth have been severely damaged.

Paddy crops, in particular, have been affected, with many plants falling to the ground. Farmers are now left worried about whether they will be able to harvest their crops in time, especially as the Meteorological Department predicts continued rains over the next two days.

Storms and Thunderstorms Continue to Affect Telangana

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist in several districts, including Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon. An orange alert has been issued for these areas, indicating the potential for severe weather. Other districts in the state have been placed under yellow alert, warning of lighter but still impactful rainfall and thunderstorms.

Lightning Strikes and Property Damage

In Medak town, lightning struck a house on Jambikunta Street, causing significant damage to furniture. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as no one was inside the house at the time of the strike. The rains also affected the local markets, with maize in Choppadandi market in Karimnagar getting wet. Mango crops in Medak town and surrounding areas, including Papannapeta mandals, suffered considerable damage due to strong winds and thunderstorms.

Impact of Weather on Andhra Pradesh

The weather patterns have also extended to neighboring Andhra Pradesh. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain in the region over the next two days. Thundershowers are expected, with the risk of lightning in some areas. However, temperatures are expected to rise again after the next two days of rain.

Ongoing Concerns for Farmers and Residents

As heavy rains and hailstorms continue to affect Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, farmers are facing the dual challenges of crop damage and uncertain weather conditions. The Meteorological Department’s warnings for thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days have left both agricultural workers and residents on high alert. With the possibility of further disruptions, it remains to be seen how the weather will continue to affect the region in the coming weeks.