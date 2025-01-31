Metro Train to Soon Run in Old City, Demolition Work Accelerated

Hyderabad: The long-cherished dream of the residents of Old City is now turning into reality. While the metro train service is already operational in various parts of Hyderabad, it will soon be available in Old City as well. Residents who have been waiting for years for the metro’s arrival are now close to benefiting from this modern transportation facility.

Metro officials have conducted multiple surveys and land assessments in Old City, finalizing a new metro route from MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta.

7.5 Km Metro Route – 1100 Properties to be Affected

The metro line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta will span 7.5 kilometers, requiring the partial or complete demolition of approximately 1,100 properties. Officials have confirmed that 270 property owners have voluntarily handed over their land to the government.

The district administration has announced compensation of ₹81,000 per square yard. So far, 170 property owners have received compensation checks worth ₹80 crore, and their properties have been officially acquired.

Demolition Work Accelerated, Construction to Begin Soon

Demolition work has been intensified, particularly for structures along major roads. Metro rail officials stated that within the next three to four months, all identified properties will be acquired, and construction work will be expedited further.

This marks a significant milestone for Old City, bringing modern transportation facilities closer to reality for its residents.