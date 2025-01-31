Hyderabad

Metro Train to Soon Run in Old City, Demolition Work Accelerated

The district administration has announced compensation of ₹81,000 per square yard. So far, 170 property owners have received compensation checks worth ₹80 crore, and their properties have been officially acquired.

Syed Mubashir31 January 2025 - 15:50
Metro Train to Soon Run in Old City, Demolition Work Accelerated
Metro Train to Soon Run in Old City, Demolition Work Accelerated

Hyderabad: The long-cherished dream of the residents of Old City is now turning into reality. While the metro train service is already operational in various parts of Hyderabad, it will soon be available in Old City as well. Residents who have been waiting for years for the metro’s arrival are now close to benefiting from this modern transportation facility.

Metro officials have conducted multiple surveys and land assessments in Old City, finalizing a new metro route from MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Miyapur-Patancheru Route Announced

7.5 Km Metro Route – 1100 Properties to be Affected

The metro line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta will span 7.5 kilometers, requiring the partial or complete demolition of approximately 1,100 properties. Officials have confirmed that 270 property owners have voluntarily handed over their land to the government.

The district administration has announced compensation of ₹81,000 per square yard. So far, 170 property owners have received compensation checks worth ₹80 crore, and their properties have been officially acquired.

Demolition Work Accelerated, Construction to Begin Soon

Demolition work has been intensified, particularly for structures along major roads. Metro rail officials stated that within the next three to four months, all identified properties will be acquired, and construction work will be expedited further.

This marks a significant milestone for Old City, bringing modern transportation facilities closer to reality for its residents.

HYDERABAD METRO RAIL LAND Metro Train to Soon Run in Old City, Demolition Work Accelerated

Tags
Syed Mubashir31 January 2025 - 15:50

Related Articles

FTCCI Hails Union Budget as Industry-Friendly, Common People Friendly, and Progressive

FTCCI Hails Union Budget as Industry-Friendly, Common People Friendly, and Progressive

1 February 2025 - 19:52
TSCS Welcomes ₹98,311 Crore Union Budget Allocation for Healthcare, Urges Greater Focus on Blood Disorders like Thalassemia

TSCS Welcomes ₹98,311 Crore Union Budget Allocation for Healthcare, Urges Greater Focus on Blood Disorders like Thalassemia

1 February 2025 - 19:43
Hyderabad: Secret Meeting of Congress MLAs Triggers Unrest, Raises Speculations Over Party Affairs

Hyderabad: Tensions Mount in Congress as Secret Meeting of MLAs Triggers Unrest

1 February 2025 - 18:30
Hyderabad’s Global Metamorphosis: Naidu’s Strategic Decisions that Reshaped the City

What Naidu Didn’t Tell You About Hyderabad’s Transformation: The Untold Story Behind Hi-Tech City

1 February 2025 - 17:45
Back to top button