Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Miyapur-Patancheru Route Announced

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Authority has officially unveiled the details of the Miyapur-Patancheru Metro line, which is part of the second phase of metro expansion. This elevated corridor, stretching 13 kilometers, will connect Miyapur to Patancheru, and 10 metro stations areplanned along the route.

The stations on this new line will include Miyapur Metro Station, Miyapur Cross Road, Alwin Cross Road, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, BHEL, Jyothinagar, Beeramguda, RC Puram, ICRISAT, and Patancheru. This ambitious project, designated as Corridor-7 in Phase 2, comes with an estimated cost of ₹4,107 crores.

The Metro Authority estimates that by 2028, this route will cater to at least 1.65 lakh daily commuters. The Miyapur-Patancheru Metro line is expected to serve as a critical link between Hyderabad and Sangareddy districts, easing traffic congestion along this highly industrial corridor.

Currently, the area depends on RTC buses and private vehicles for daily commuting. With the introduction of this metro line, it is anticipated that traffic woes in the Miyapur-Patancheru region will significantly reduce, providing a faster, more convenient, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

This development marks another step toward enhancing Hyderabad’s public transport infrastructure, offering seamless connectivity and boosting the region’s overall accessibility.