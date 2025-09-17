Milind Chandwani reveals how Avika Gor helped him reduce from 102 kgs, instilled confidence

Mumbai: Television actress Avika Gor and fiancé Milind Chandwani are currently seen in the TV reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Milind, who is always seen being applauded and appreciated for his fit body, recently spoke about how Avika played a vital role in getting him to be the best version of himself. He revealed how he was obese and weighed 102 kilos once upon a time.

Talking to IANS, Milind revealed, “At one point in my life, I was 102 kilos and bullied as a kid.” Fitness had always hovered in his mind, but he never chased a so-called “perfect” body. When this role arrived, Milind challenged himself to see “what I could achieve in just two months”, focusing less on a Greek-god ideal and more on self-belief. The transformation hinged on discipline. He cleaned up his meals, upped his daily protein, prioritised sleep, and even changed social habits.

Also Read: CM Stalin to reach Karur for DMK’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ festival

Further talking to IANS, he stated, “If I was going out with friends, I’d eat beforehand so I wouldn’t be tempted to overindulge,” he says. These “small tweaks added up in a big way.” Talking about any major hurdle during his fitness journey, Milind revealed, “Chocolate! I absolutely love it and could finish two bars in one go.” Instead of quitting completely, he portioned tiny pouches to trick his cravings.

Support came from partner Avika Gor. Crediting her for his fitness, Milind told IANS, “Avika is super observant,” Milind shares. “She naturally started replicating a lot of the habits, like eating cleaner and prioritising sleep—without me pushing.” Avika, in turn, reminded him to break free of old insecurities: “You have nothing to lose but a few kilos and so much to gain if you let go of your insecurity.” The couple today is winning hearts with their absolute charm and realness on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.