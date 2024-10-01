Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Warns of Impending Flood Risks

In a grave warning, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has cautioned that areas like Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram could be severely affected by floods in the near future. He emphasized that these regions are at significant risk and could face devastating consequences if immediate preventive measures are not taken.

The minister’s remarks come in light of the ongoing weather patterns that have raised concerns about heavy rainfall and potential flooding. He urged local authorities and residents to prepare adequately and stay vigilant to mitigate the risks associated with such natural disasters.

As the threat of flooding looms, the call for preparedness becomes more crucial for the safety and well-being of the affected communities.