Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Urges Faster Completion of Uppal Railway Bridge Following Train Gate Shutdown

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar, has raised concerns over the ongoing delay in the completion of the Uppal Railway Bridge after a train gate at the location was shut down, causing severe disruptions. The incident has highlighted the traffic issues faced by residents, with the gate being closed during peak hours, causing massive inconvenience.

In a statement on Monday, Prabhakar recalled that during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he had submitted proposals for the construction of an Overhead Railway Bridge (ROB) at Uppal, with the foundation stone being laid at the time. He expressed disappointment that despite the passage of time, the Overhead Bridge remains incomplete.

“During my tenure as an MP, I had pushed for this project, and the foundation for the bridge was laid. Now, after returning as a Member of Parliament and serving as a central minister, I find that the Overhead Bridge has yet to be finished,” Prabhakar stated. He added that he would take up the matter with fellow MPs and ministers in Delhi, urging them to prioritize the completion of the project.

Prabhakar also mentioned that he would raise the issue with Union ministers and other relevant authorities to ensure that the much-needed infrastructure project receives the necessary attention and funding.

He specifically referred to the inconvenience caused to the people of Uppal and the surrounding areas, noting that the region has been experiencing traffic jams due to the train gate shutdowns. He emphasized the need for prompt action and a timely solution to the problem.

“We are constantly in touch with local MP Bandi Sanjay, who is also advocating for the swift completion of the Uppal Railway Bridge, keeping the public’s concerns in mind. This is crucial for easing the traffic congestion in the area,” Prabhakar stated.

The Uppal Railway Bridge project, once completed, is expected to reduce traffic bottlenecks and provide a smoother transit route for commuters, benefiting thousands of residents in the region.