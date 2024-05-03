Jammu & Kashmir

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest again

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday placed under house arrest and not allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here, the managing body of the grand mosque said.

In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said its president “has been again placed under house arrest at his residence this morning by the authorities”.

“He was not allowed to address the faithful at the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, nor offer obligatory Friday prayers,” the statement said.

The Auqaf expressed dismay at Mirwaiz’s “repeated house detention.”

