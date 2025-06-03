MJCET Alumnus Mohammed Abubakar Joins Indian Navy as Sub Lieutenant

Hyderabad: Mohammed Abubakar, a 2022 Civil Engineering graduate from Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has been commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in the Indian Navy , marking a moment of immense pride for the institution.

Abubakar successfully cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) and underwent rigorous training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala . His Passing Out Parade was held on May 31, 2025, after which he formally joined the Indian Navy as an officer.

Reflecting on his journey, Abubakar credited MJCET for providing a solid foundation in both academics and personal development. During his student years, he served as the Sports Coordinator for the Civil Engineering Department and represented both MJCET and Telangana State in the 7-A-Side National Football Tournament in Nainital , as well as in the Indo-Nepal International Football Tournament .

In his words, “MJCET played a crucial role in shaping my journey. I express deep gratitude to our Sports Chairman Mr. Aamer Javeed, the management, our Principal, Deans, and faculty members for their constant encouragement. A special thanks to Physical Director Mr. Mohammed Yousufuddin, whose mentorship and training helped instill in me the Officer-Like Qualities required for the Indian Armed Forces.”

In recent months, over 25 students from MJCET have secured prestigious positions in various government services , including defense, public sector undertakings, and civil administration—highlighting the institution’s growing impact on national development.

Mr. Zafar Javeed , Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, has extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Mohammed Abubakar, praising his achievement as a source of pride and inspiration for the entire academic community.