India

Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur

The Manipur government on Saturday extended suspension of mobile internet services for two days in seven districts of the state, according to an order.

Safiya Begum23 November 2024 - 15:22
Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur
Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur government on Saturday extended suspension of mobile internet services for two days in seven districts of the state, according to an order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for another two days in public interests,” the order issued by the home department said.

Also Read: Police Busts Brothel Disguised as Spa in Masab Tank, Four Women Rescued

Internet services were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following recovery of bodies of three women and three children.

The Manipur government had lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

Tags
Safiya Begum23 November 2024 - 15:22

Related Articles

Zeeshan Siddique’s Bet on Ajit Pawar’s NCP Fails in Bandra East Electoral Clash

NCP’s Zeeshan Siddique Loses to Shiv Sena’s Varun Sardesai in Bandra East Showdown

23 November 2024 - 17:01
After poll victory, Hemant Soren shares joyful moments with children, calls them his ‘strength’

After poll victory, Hemant Soren shares joyful moments with children, calls them his ‘strength’

23 November 2024 - 16:40
Assam bypolls: BJP-led alliance set to win all five seats

Assam bypolls: BJP-led alliance set to win all five seats

23 November 2024 - 16:26
Ruling AAP in Punjab wins three, Cong one of four Assembly seats

Ruling AAP in Punjab wins three, Cong one of four Assembly seats

23 November 2024 - 16:04
Back to top button