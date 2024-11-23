Police Busts Brothel Disguised as Spa in Masab Tank, Four Women Rescued

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team carried out a successful raid on a brothel operating under the cover of a spa and massage parlour in Masab Tank on Friday night. The operation led to the rescue of four women and the arrest of two key individuals involved in the operation, along with a customer.

Following intelligence reports that the establishment was exploiting women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and forcing them into prostitution, the Task Force team targeted the ‘Amazing Beauty Salon and Spa’ located along Masab Tank Road.

The arrested individuals include Yazali Prakash (50), the owner of the spa, Medhari Kavitha (29), the supervisor, and Shaik Faisal (29), a customer from Asifnagar.

According to Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police, Y.V.S. Sudheendhra, the operation involved the exploitation of women under the pretext of employment. “Prakash and Kavitha lured women seeking jobs by offering interviews, initially hiring them as masseuses and later coercing them into prostitution. They were promised a monthly salary of Rs. 50,000,” the DCP stated.

Authorities recovered nine mobile phones, eight packets of condoms, a laptop, and Rs. 4,500 in cash from the premises.

The raid marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to crack down on human trafficking and illegal sex trade operations disguised as legitimate businesses. The rescued women are now under the care of authorities for further investigation and support.