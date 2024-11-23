Hyderabad

Police Busts Brothel Disguised as Spa in Masab Tank, Four Women Rescued

The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team carried out a successful raid on a brothel operating under the cover of a spa and massage parlour in Masab Tank on Friday night.

Safiya Begum23 November 2024 - 14:58
Police Busts Brothel Disguised as Spa in Masab Tank, Four Women Rescued
Police Busts Brothel Disguised as Spa in Masab Tank, Four Women Rescued

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team carried out a successful raid on a brothel operating under the cover of a spa and massage parlour in Masab Tank on Friday night. The operation led to the rescue of four women and the arrest of two key individuals involved in the operation, along with a customer.

Following intelligence reports that the establishment was exploiting women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and forcing them into prostitution, the Task Force team targeted the ‘Amazing Beauty Salon and Spa’ located along Masab Tank Road.

The arrested individuals include Yazali Prakash (50), the owner of the spa, Medhari Kavitha (29), the supervisor, and Shaik Faisal (29), a customer from Asifnagar.

Also Read: KTR Visits Narender Reddy in Cherlapally Jail, Accuses Revanth Reddy of Political Vendetta

According to Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police, Y.V.S. Sudheendhra, the operation involved the exploitation of women under the pretext of employment. “Prakash and Kavitha lured women seeking jobs by offering interviews, initially hiring them as masseuses and later coercing them into prostitution. They were promised a monthly salary of Rs. 50,000,” the DCP stated.

Authorities recovered nine mobile phones, eight packets of condoms, a laptop, and Rs. 4,500 in cash from the premises.

The raid marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to crack down on human trafficking and illegal sex trade operations disguised as legitimate businesses. The rescued women are now under the care of authorities for further investigation and support.

Tags
Safiya Begum23 November 2024 - 14:58

Related Articles

Hydra Demolition Drive Near Mysamma Temple in Hyderabad

Hydra Demolition Drive Near Mysamma Temple in Hyderabad

23 November 2024 - 18:15
Hyderabad’s Star Liver Institute to Revolutionize Liver Treatment and Transplants

Hyderabad’s Star Liver Institute to Revolutionize Liver Treatment and Transplants

23 November 2024 - 17:25
Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair at Masab Tank on November 26

Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair at Masab Tank on November 26

23 November 2024 - 16:47
Hyd: Shiv Sena celebrates prospective victory in Maharashtra assembly elections

Hyd: Shiv Sena celebrates prospective victory in Maharashtra assembly elections

23 November 2024 - 14:06
Back to top button