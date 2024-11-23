KTR Visits Narender Reddy in Cherlapally Jail, Accuses Revanth Reddy of Political Vendetta

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) visited former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy in Cherlapally Jail on Saturday, where he is currently incarcerated.

KTR accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of targeting Narender Reddy through a politically motivated agenda, claiming that his imprisonment was a direct result of his fight for the rights of poor, tribal, and marginalised farmers.

In a statement after his visit, KTR slammed Revanth Reddy, alleging that Narender Reddy had been imprisoned for standing up for vulnerable communities. “Narender Reddy is paying the price for a mistake he did not commit,” KTR said, emphasizing that the former MLA’s activism on behalf of the oppressed has led to his wrongful detention.

KTR praised Narender Reddy’s strength of character during their meeting, noting that despite his own plight, Reddy expressed greater concern for the 30 farmers who remain unjustly imprisoned. “His selflessness is commendable. Even in jail, his thoughts are with the farmers who are suffering due to this injustice,” KTR remarked.

Addressing the ongoing situation in Kodangal, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of permitting “anarchy” in the region, specifically citing incidents of land encroachments and the harassment of Dalit, tribal, and Bahujan communities. He alleged that poor farmers’ lands are being seized under the guise of creating pharmaceutical villages, while innocent people are being jailed for opposing these illegal actions.

KTR highlighted a specific incident involving an 85-year-old man, Sai Reddy, who reportedly committed suicide after loyalists of Revanth Reddy constructed a wall around his house, leaving him isolated. “This kind of tyranny is reminiscent of dictatorial regimes,” KTR said, warning that such actions would not go unchallenged. “The people of Telangana will hold Congress accountable for these atrocities.”

KTR vowed that the BRS would continue its fight for justice for the oppressed farmers. “KCR stands behind you. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come to light,” he assured the families of the jailed farmers. He also announced plans to stage a major protest in Mahabubabad, inspired by Narender Reddy’s call to action on behalf of poor and tribal farmers.

In a pointed warning to Revanth Reddy, KTR said, “Your political life will be short-lived if you persist with this path of injustice and tyranny. Dictators and wrongdoers have been swept away in the past, and so will you.” He urged the Congress leader to reconsider his approach or face the consequences.

KTR’s comments have reignited the political tensions in Telangana, with both BRS and Congress supporters closely watching the unfolding developments in Kodangal and beyond.