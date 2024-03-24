Mohammad Amir Comes Out of Retirement, will be Available for 2024 T20 World Cup

Controversial Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his decision to reverse his international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas scheduled for June.

Amir, who previously faced a five-year ban from cricket between 2010 and 2015 due to spot-fixing charges and a brief jail stint, had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2021. However, his continued participation in T20 leagues worldwide has kept him in the spotlight, leading to discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the leadership of chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

In a statement posted on ‘X’, Amir expressed his aspirations to represent Pakistan once again, stating, “I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions.” He acknowledged positive discussions with the PCB, which convinced him of his importance to the national team.

Amir, who last featured for Pakistan in a T20I match in Manchester in August 2020, is expected to join the national camp in Kakul in preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Following consultations with his family and well-wishers, Amir declared his availability for selection, prioritizing his commitment to the country over personal decisions. He emphasized his desire to don the green jersey and serve Pakistan, reaffirming it as his greatest aspiration.

With a wealth of experience behind him, the soon-to-be 32-year-old has an impressive international record, having represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, claiming a total of 259 wickets across formats.

Amir’s return to the international arena marks a significant development for Pakistan cricket, adding depth and experience to the squad as they gear up for the prestigious T20 World Cup campaign.