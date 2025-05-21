Mohanlal turns 65, celebrates birthday with family in Thailand

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam cinema’s legendary actor Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday, marking the special day with his entire family in Thailand.

Nearing 50 Years in Cinema

As he approaches the golden jubilee of his illustrious acting career, Mohanlal’s accomplishments continue to garner admiration. He has won five National Film Awards, including:

Two Best Actor honours

A Special Jury Mention

A Special Jury Award

A Best Feature Film award as a producer

Additionally, he has been honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, two of India’s highest civilian awards.

Two Films Running to Packed Houses

Coinciding with his birthday, two of Mohanlal’s latest films are enjoying tremendous success at the box office:

Empuraan

This high-budget spectacle is the costliest Malayalam film ever made, generating both excitement and controversy.

Thudarum

A film that features the classic Mohanlal audiences know and love, Thudarum has reinforced his position as an enduring superstar.

Recollections from Longtime Friends and Colleagues

Maniyan Pillai Raju on a Lifelong Bond

Veteran actor Maniyan Pillai Raju, a close friend, shared warm memories:

“We’ve known each other for 54 years, starting from our school days. He was a year junior to me, and I directed a school play in which he won the Best Actor award. Though we remained close friends, it was only after a decade that we finally shared screen space in Thudarum. Lalu — that’s what I call him — still carries the same mischievous charm he had as a 10-year-old.”

Director Tarun Murthy on Working with a Legend

Thudarum director Tarun Murthy admitted the experience was daunting — not because of Mohanlal, but due to his own fan admiration.

“As a director, you’re expected to be assertive, but I’ve always been his biggest fan. It wasn’t easy, but I’m thrilled the film is doing well. For me, that’s the best birthday gift I could give him.”

Sreekumaran Menon’s Praise

Filmmaker Sreekumaran Menon expressed his admiration:

“Mohanlal is a magician. He’s the biggest influencer we have — everything he touches turns to gold.”

A Legacy of Over 400 Films

Since his debut in 1978, Mohanlal has acted in over 400 films. Alongside his long-time screen rival and peer Mammootty, he remains one of the most beloved and bankable stars in Malayalam cinema.