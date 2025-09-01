More Indian women pursuing MBAs abroad: Report

New Delhi: The number of Indian women choosing international MBAs has been steadily rising, according to a new report on Monday. From just 28 per cent a decade ago, women MBA students now account for about 42 per cent worldwide, stated the report by global student loan provider Prodigy Finance.

The year 2024 saw over 6,100 women enrolling in full-time programmes at leading universities — the highest number ever recorded. According to DAAD, the German Academic Exchange Service, the number of Indian students in Germany reached 49,483 in the Winter Semester 2023-2024 — a 15.1 per cent increase from the previous year.

Similarly, MBA applications to Harvard Business School in the US increased 21 per cent over last year. These numbers highlight more than just academic ambition. These trends reflect a broader push by Indian women toward global leadership and career opportunities, the report said. “From tier II, III, and IV towns to top MBA programmes abroad, Indian women are proving that ambition travels and impact comes back,” said Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer, Prodigy Finance.

Also Read: Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored for vehicular movement

For many women, pursuing an international MBA is a step toward leadership roles and global career opportunities that were once difficult to access. It also sends a larger signal: that women are increasingly investing in themselves, their networks, and their capacity to influence change. Reports from the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) also show that more than half of MBA programmes globally are receiving a growing share of female applications.

Flexible and hybrid programmes are particularly popular, as they allow women to balance professional careers and family responsibilities while pursuing international education, the report said.

While finance continues to be one of the biggest hurdles, with an international MBA cost averaging between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, education loans and new financing models are making global opportunities more accessible to women. “Education has the power to transform lives. By backing women’s education, we are not only making learning more accessible but also enabling them to make a lasting impact in the business world,” said Kapoor.