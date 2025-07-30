Entertainment

Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his ‘kindness & biriyani’ during Vishwambhara shoot

Actress Mouni Roy thanked Chiranjeevi for all his 'kindness & the best biriyani' during the shoot of their fantasy action drama, "Vishwambhara".

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi30 July 2025 - 18:11
Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot
Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy thanked Chiranjeevi for all his ‘kindness &amp; the best biriyani’ during the shoot of their fantasy action drama, “Vishwambhara”.

Mouni recently filmed a special dance number with the Megastar for the project that marks her Tollywood debut.

Treating the Insta Fam with some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the peppy number, the ‘Naagin’ actress wrote, “What honour dancing beside you for the last few days @chiranjeevikonidela sir. A legendary actor but even a better human being. Felt the affection and respect and shall never forget this wonderful experience. Thank you for all the kindness and the best biriyani ever. We love you.”

Elated to dance on the steps of choreographer Ganesh Acharyaa, Mouni penned, “@ganeshacharyaa Masterjeeeeee!!!! How lucky to be working with you and learning from you in two songs this month. You are the very best. Always have been and will be in awe of your craft and shall always be scared to show you my dance routine in rehearsals, hehe. See you soonly.”

Also Read: Did not take any payment from betting app, Prakash Raj tells ED

Last but not least, Mouni showed her gratitude for the team behind her “Vishwambhara” track in the following words, “Shweta, Sachin, Suman, Swara &amp; krish thank you so much for all your patience. And the love with which you teach me the choreography. All my love for you guys always. And my team, my rocks @trishilagoculdas @anusoru @mukeshpatilmakeup @chettiarqueensly @amannagoshe Nandini &amp; vaijanti, thank you for showing up everyday and working your magic. Can’t wait for you all to see it x #vɪsʜᴡᴀᴍʙʜᴀʀᴀ.”

This is the first time Mouni will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi on the screen.

Recently, the makers, UV Creations, posted a fun BTS video of Mouni and Chiranjeevi tapping a foot together to what is being touted as an energetic and fast-paced dance number.

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, “Vishwambhara” will also see Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in crucial roles, along with others.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi30 July 2025 - 18:11
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button