Mrunal Thakur Gently Corrects Paparazzi Over Name Slip-Up at The Great Indian Kapil Show

Popular actress Mrunal Thakur, who stole millions of hearts with her graceful performance in “Sita Ramam”, has revealed some emotional and inspiring truths about her early career days. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about facing depression when she had no movie offers and was struggling to find work in the film industry.

Thought About Ending Life, But Parents Saved Me: Mrunal

In a deeply emotional revelation, Mrunal shared that there was a time when she felt so low that she considered ending her life by jumping from a local train. However, thoughts of her parents gave her the strength to step back from that dark moment. Her statements have since gone viral on social media, drawing support and empathy from fans across the country.

Also Read: ‘Plant Trees, Empower Women’: CM Revanth Links Green Drive with Gender Empowerment

Early Acting Career: From ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ to Bollywood

Mrunal developed a passion for acting from a young age and began her career in Indian television. She gained recognition through the hit serial “Kumkum Bhagya”, which opened doors for her in cinema. She later appeared in Bollywood films like “Super 30” and “Jersey”, earning acclaim for her performances and slowly establishing herself as a leading lady in the industry.

Big Break in Telugu Cinema with “Sita Ramam”

Mrunal’s role in “Sita Ramam”, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, marked her entry into the Telugu film industry, where she quickly gained immense popularity. Her performance was lauded for its emotional depth and screen presence, helping her win over the Telugu audience.

Upcoming Projects in Telugu and Hindi

Currently, Mrunal Thakur is working on several projects in both Telugu and Hindi cinema. One of the highly anticipated Telugu films she’s starring in is “Dacoit”, alongside Adivi Sesh. Interestingly, this role was initially offered to Shruti Haasan, who had to exit the project due to unknown reasons. Mrunal was later brought in as the female lead.

“Dacoit” is scheduled to release in December 2025, and it remains her only confirmed Telugu film as of now. In Hindi, she is collaborating with Allu Arjun and director Atlee, among other top names.

Fans Pour Support and Encouragement

Mrunal’s fans and netizens have showered her with love and support following her honest confession. Many are encouraging her to stay strong and avoid any negative thoughts in the future, praising her resilience, talent, and perseverance in making a name for herself in a competitive industry.