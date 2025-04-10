MS Dhoni Returns as CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025

Chennai: In a dramatic turn of events, legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 after current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an elbow fracture.

Injury Blow Ends Gaikwad’s Season

CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the news on Thursday, just a day before CSK’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk stadium. Gaikwad reportedly suffered the injury during the March 30 match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, when a short ball from Jofra Archer struck his elbow. The impact was severe, and despite playing two matches afterward, the injury worsened.

MS Dhoni Steps In As Captain

Fleming stated that Dhoni was prepared to step into the captaincy role once again. “Dhoni was ready to take over. He understood where it was coming from,” Fleming said. This marks Dhoni’s return as CSK captain after passing the leadership baton to Gaikwad earlier in the season.

CSK’s Batting Line-up Faces a Major Setback

Gaikwad’s absence is more than just a leadership concern—it leaves a void in CSK’s top order. Known for his composure and consistency, Gaikwad has been a key pillar in CSK’s batting. His unavailability may force the franchise to shuffle their playing XI and reconsider their overseas player strategy.

No Replacement Named Yet

The franchise has not yet named a replacement for Gaikwad, although Fleming hinted that several internal options are under consideration. “As far as replacements go we have a few options in the squad. We haven’t zeroed in on anyone,” he added.

With MS Dhoni back at the helm, CSK fans can expect a familiar aura on the field, but the team will have to adjust quickly to maintain their momentum in the IPL 2025 season.