MUDA Scam: Lokayukta Submits Investigation Report to Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has submitted its investigation report concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam to the High Court’s Dharwad bench.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, B.M. Parvathi are listed as the first and second accused in the case.

The Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, T.J. Udesh, presented the report in a sealed cover, following the court’s directive to ensure the timely submission of the investigation findings.

Activist Petitions for CBI Probe

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has requested the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial investigation.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty sought additional time to argue against the petition, stating that senior counsel Kapil Sibal would present the arguments.

However, the bench insisted on proceeding without delay, allowing arguments to be made via video conferencing if necessary.

Defense and Counterarguments

Senior Counsel Dushyant Dave, representing the fourth accused, landowner J. Devaraju, argued against the need for a CBI probe. He claimed the petition was politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s image.

Dave further alleged that the petitioner concealed critical documents, such as revenue department records and the mutation order, which proved Devaraju’s ownership of the property.

On the other hand, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna maintained that the Lokayukta’s investigation lacked transparency and alleged collusion with the accused.

He asserted that substantial evidence and documents had been submitted to prove the involvement of high-ranking officials and influential individuals in the scam.

Allegations Against CM Siddaramaiah and Family

The MUDA scam centers on allegations that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misused his political influence to secure compensation for 14 sites in his wife’s name, B.M. Parvathi, instead of the originally acquired three acres and 16 guntas of land.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued notices to B.M. Parvathi and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, who is considered a close ally of the Chief Minister. Both have approached the Karnataka High Court to contest the summons.

Petitioner’s Call for a Comprehensive Investigation

Speaking on the developments, Snehamayi Krishna emphasized the need for a broader investigation into the illegal allocation of sites by MUDA, alleging rampant corruption involving politicians, officials, and influential individuals.

He stated that his petition was not solely focused on the Siddaramaiah family but sought to expose the systemic malpractice in MUDA’s land allocation processes.

“I have full confidence that the High Court will hand over the case to the CBI for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The Lokayukta has failed to conduct the inquiry appropriately, and we have presented adequate evidence to support our claims,” Krishna said.

He also dismissed rumors that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife might receive a clean chit, citing the overwhelming evidence submitted.

ED Summons and Political Implications

The ED’s notice to B.M. Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh has intensified the political stakes. Both individuals were summoned to appear before ED officials on January 27.

The Chief Minister’s wife and Minister Suresh have sought relief from the Karnataka High Court regarding the summons.

Political analysts believe that if the High Court orders a CBI probe, it could pose a significant setback for the Siddaramaiah-led government.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna suggested that such a development might even lead to the Chief Minister’s resignation or pressure from the party high command to step down.

Background of the MUDA Scam

The MUDA scam involves allegations of illegal land allocation to influential individuals, including politicians and bureaucrats. Thousands of sites are believed to have been allotted unlawfully, causing massive financial losses to the state exchequer.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna’s petition has called for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the full extent of the scam.

High-Stakes Legal Battle

The case’s outcome will be closely watched as it has significant political and legal ramifications. While the petitioner seeks accountability and transparency, the accused have refuted the claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

The Karnataka High Court’s decision on whether to involve the CBI in the investigation will be pivotal in determining the future course of this high-profile case. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are likely to leverage the allegations to target the Siddaramaiah government ahead of upcoming elections.